2023 Bluegrass Along the Harpeth
Bluegrass Along the Harpeth will return to the Franklin square July 21-22.

The free event will kick off from 7-10 p.m. and feature live performances from Larry and Cheryl Chunn and A Step Ahead as well as The Fiddle Man Tim Watson.

Saturday’s events will begin at 10 a.m. with a variety of competitions from old-time string bands to Appalachian Flat Foot dancing and more.

The full event details, including schedules and parking, can be found here.

