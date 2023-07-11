Bluegrass Along the Harpeth will return to the Franklin square July 21-22.
The free event will kick off from 7-10 p.m. and feature live performances from Larry and Cheryl Chunn and A Step Ahead as well as The Fiddle Man Tim Watson.
Saturday’s events will begin at 10 a.m. with a variety of competitions from old-time string bands to Appalachian Flat Foot dancing and more.
The full event details, including schedules and parking, can be found here.
