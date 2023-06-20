The City of Brentwood's BrentFest is returning to Crockett Park this weekend as part of the city's Summer Concert Series.
Launched in 2019 in conjunction with Brentwood's 50th anniversary celebration, the city decided to make it an annual event due to its popularity. However, BrentFest was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it returned in 2022.
Now, the third annual BrentFest will be taking place from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park. The evening will include free live music, a beer garden, food trucks, and a kids' fun zone.
The festival will begin at 5 p.m. with the Cruizin Keys Dueling Pianos, two pianists playing an eclectic mix of music genres. They will be followed by Rubiks Groove, an '80s and '90s cover band.
Food truck vendors at BrentFest will include:
- Hoss’ Loaded Burgers
- Smokin’ Buttz
- Little Cajun On the Go
- The Tennessee Cobbler Company
- Music City Fish & Chicken
- Bradley’s Creamery
- Blue Monkey Shaved Ice
- Bondi Bowls
- Nash Kebab
Attendees are encouraged to bring cash (low denominations) to speed up transactions.
The Summer Concert Series will conclude on July 4 with the Red, White, and Boom celebration, which takes place from 7-10 p.m. The Smoking Section will headline this concert, while the fireworks show is set to begin at 9 p.m.
All Summer Concert Series events take place in Crockett Park’s Eddy Arnold Amphitheater, located at 1500 Volunteer Parkway. Be sure to follow Brentwood’s official social media accounts for updates on these events. For more information, including a list of food trucks scheduled for each event, visit www.brentwoodtn.gov/departments/summer-concert-series.
