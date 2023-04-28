The City of Brentwood will hold a spring cleanup day on Saturday, April 29, in Tower Park.
The cleanup event will take place from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and is open to all Brentwood residents who are in need of disposing of appliances, furniture, electronics, computers, old toys, and other household items.
Hazardous waste material, such as fuel, oil, batteries, medications, and other related items will not be accepted, with a list of acceptable and unacceptable materials is available online here.
The collection site is located at the Tower Park parking lot at 940 Heritage Way, between the Fifty-Forward Martin Center and the Williamson County Recreation Center. Brentwood Public Works will host another Spring Clean-Up Day from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Granny White Park.
