Brentwood Fire and Rescue will host their next citizen's fire academy beginning in February with applications open now.
Applications will be accepted until Feb. 3, and the program will run from Feb. 23-April 27, where attendees will learn about department history, organization, recruitment, administrative forms, fire codes, investigations and inspections, fire operations, rope rescue, tour fire stations and communication center, and more in more than 30 hours of classroom and hands-on education.
“The academy is often described as better than many departments’ initial training program for its own recruits,” Brentwood Fire Marshal and academy coordinator Division Chief Jeff Pender said. "Students will be able to train using a car fire prop to simulate fighting car fires. Students also receive basic CPR training and an overview of our medical program, which accounts for approximately 60% of our calls in Brentwood.”
Applications can be submitted online here.
“I think the first step if you really want to get involved with your local community is to come to the fire academy and learn what your local fire department does," Brentwood resident and class graduate Jared Peters said. "It really builds a level of appreciation for how much effort it takes to show up on a call and execute it properly."
