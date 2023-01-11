Brentwood Fire and Rescue will host free CPR classes at the Brentwood Library throughout February.
The free classes are open to anyone 16 and older, and will take place on each Friday of the month, February 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Space is limited to 30 people per class and will train attendees on "hands only" CPR for infants, children and adults, with registration available online here.
As this is not a certified course, no CPR card will be issued.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.
