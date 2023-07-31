The John P. Holt Brentwood Library officially unveiled its new Pollinator Garden during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the Reading Terrace on July 28.
The new garden aims to bring all the pollinators — bees, butterflies, moths, beetles, birds, and more — to the Brentwood Library. The new addition to the library’s Reading Terrace is located next to its miniature sensory garden.
The sensory garden was unveiled to the public in April of 2021 and has since contained “pollinator watering bowls” to help bees and other insects safely get a drink of water.
The idea for the project was originally presented by the librarians at the location and became a two-year-long process due to climate concerns and the occasional garden invader (mostly rabbits).
The library partnered with Leadership Brentwood to facilitate the ribbon-cutting ceremony for their shared project to develop a garden to bring attention to the global pollinator crisis.
According to the US Department of Agriculture, 35 percent of all necessary crops come from pollinator gardens. The library cited statistics from Penn State University revealing, “Domestic honeybee hives are down by 59 percent compared to 60 years ago,” and another from National Geographic reporting that “more than 450 butterfly species have declined at an average rate of nearly 2 percent a year.”
The pollinator garden is more than just a beautiful sight for all ages. According to assistant director Dustin Goforth, the garden was created to help introduce and educate people on the importance of pollinators in the community.
“We hope this serves as a garden as an example, to educate young children on nature and what you can do in your own homes if you would like to have a pollinator garden," Goforth said.
A large water feature is central to the terrace, while a variety of brightly colored pollinator plants and flowers surround the fountain and climb the fences.
"The garden was designed to host plants that bloom from early spring through fall, including phlox, dianthus, butterfly weed, bee balm, echinacea, tickseed, catmint, aster, and more,” library marketing coordinator Sarah Norris said.
“The Library Reading Terrace became an obvious location for such a project after the success of the sensory garden and the accidental promotion of several endangered caterpillars, thus prompting educational inquiry into the local pollinator population.”
The project was sponsored by the Friends of Franklin Library, Martin & Zerfoss, RaganSmith, and the Tractor Supply Co. Their support allowed for the purchase of the plants, signage, and necessary tools to bring the two-year-long project to life.
“Pollinators are a vital yet often overlooked element in our ecosystem,” Norris said. “As local beekeeper Jay Williams once said, ‘One out of every three bites you take is thanks to a honeybee.’”
The pollinator garden is accessible on the Reading Terrace during normal library hours. For more information on the library, visit here.
