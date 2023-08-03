The John P. Holt Brentwood Library will see its study room renamed for O'Delle Holt, the wife of John P. Holt, and a Lipscomb Elementary School teacher who died in 1993.
The library was renamed after John P. Holt following a $4.2 million donation from O'Delle Holt's estate, per her wish, and now the library will also bear her name after the Brentwood City Commission approved the change during their June 24 meeting.
“We need to repeat once and a while the story of the Holts, especially Mrs. Holt,” Brentwood City Commissioner Anne Dunn said. “That was a wife who cared about her husband’s reputation and his good name, and she was so generous.”
