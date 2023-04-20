The John P. Holt Brentwood Library's Teen Advisory Board is set to host an International Festival on Saturday, April 29.
The event, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the library meeting rooms, will feature snacks from across a wide range of cultures, international crafts such as Guatemalan worry dolls and Chinese dragon puppets, music (including a K-pop version of Just Dance), a photo booth, and a map where attendees can add stickers marking the place of their family’s heritage.
Teen Advisory Board members Yoojin Park and Sarah Cai will be speaking about the library's International Bookshelf, which was created with the hopes of securing books in other language to celebrate the diverse cultures of the world.
The event is open to all ages, admission to the event is free, and there is no registration required to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.