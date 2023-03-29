Brentwood resident and Ravenwood High School student Ava Claire Henson turned in an impressive performance on popular reality competition show American Idol last week, earning a trip to Hollywood.
Henson, a junior at Ravenwood, was unanimously given a "Golden Ticket" to the next round by the show's judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.
This comes off the heels of a successful 2022 for the singer-songwriter, which saw her make her debut at both the Bluebird Cafe and The Listening Room and receive an invite to the 2022 GRAMMY Camp under the songwriting track.
A number of Middle Tennesseans have advanced deep into the competition throughout the history of the show, and many former contestants have settled in the Nashville-area after filming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.