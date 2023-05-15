Brentwood's 34th annual Summer Concert Series returns to Crockett Park next month featuring four free community concerts throughout the June and July.
The community celebration will kick off on Sunday, June 11, where The WannaBeatles, one of the country's top Beatles tribute bands, will take the stage from 6-8 p.m.
In 2020, Country Music News International referred to the Grammy-nominated group as “obviously the world’s favorite Beatles-Bootleg act."
According to a City of Brentwood news release, the June 11 concert will also see a variety of food trucks including Blue Monkey Shaved Ice, Bradley's Creamery, Grandma's Kitchen La Pasita, Steaming Goat and Zander's Woodfired Pizza.
On June 18, Nashville-based Rolling Stones tribute band The Music City Stones will perform.
On June 24, the third annual Brentfest, featuring a beer garden and a fun zone for children, will take place with performances by Cruizin Keys Dueling Pianos and Rubiks Groove.
The final Summer Concert Series will take place during the city's July 4 Red, White and Boom celebration, featuring music by The Smoking Section and a fireworks display.
More information about the Summer Concert series can be found here.
