Late Brentwood City Commissioner Regina Smithson will be honored during the city’s annual Arbor Day celebration with the planting of a tree.
Arbor Day will be celebrated this year on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library with a variety of events, but the annual planting of a tree in the name of a significant community member means even more this year following the death of Smithson in July 2022.
Last year’s Arbor Day celebration included the planting of a tree that honored long-time Brentwood Police Chief Jeff Hughes who retired in Feb. 2022.
“We’re so pleased to plant a tree during this year’s Arbor Day celebration in honor of Commissioner Smithson,” Brentwood Tree Board Chair Lynn Tucker told The News. “She was a loved member of our community, we all miss her and we wanted to honor her in this manner.”
The Little Gem Magnolia tree was donated by H.G. Hill Realty and will be planted in Brentwood’s Granny White Park.
