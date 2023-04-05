The City of Brentwood will host two Easter celebrations this month, one for children and one for adults.
The annual Easter egg hunt will take place at the John P. Holt Brentwood library on Saturday, April 8, with a visit from the Easter Bunny at 1 p.m. followed by the annual Easter egg hunt at 1:30 p.m., and the chance to win a special prize by guessing the number of jellybeans in a jar.
The Easter egg hunt will take place in the field between the library and Lipscomb Elementary and participating children should bring a basket or bag.
Children will be divided up into the following age groups: Toddlers-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12-year-olds.
The city will also hold the adults-only (18-and-up) The Hunt: An Adult Egg Experience at 6 p.m. on April 14 at the library.
That event will include photos with the Easter Bunny, face painting, and Easter egg hunt, with registration available online here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.