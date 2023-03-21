Brentwood's annual Arbor Day celebration returns to the Brentwood Library on Saturday, May 25.
The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. with free tree seedlings, grilled cheese sandwiches and ice cream, kids activities, an “ask an arborist” station and more.
The library is also displaying winning third and sixth grade Arbor Day posters throughout March, along with the acorn contest in which residents can guess the number of acorns displayed at the library until Saturday for the chance to win a free tree.
This year's event will also see the honoring of late Brentwood City Commissioner Regina Smithson with the planting of a Little Gem Magnolia tree in Granny White Park.
