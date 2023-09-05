Bridges Domestic Violence Center will host its annual Jokers and Jackpots Gala on Oct. 7, celebrating the nonprofit's 25th year of serving Williamson County.
This year’s fundraiser theme is "In Their Shoes," and silver attire is encouraged for the event, which will take place from 6:30-10 p.m. at the Cool Springs Embassy Suites in Franklin, with tickets available online here.
Guests will play a variety of casino games including Texas Hold’em, poker, roulette, craps and blackjack, with chips to be cashed in for prizes. There will also be music, dinner, drinks and dancing.
A silent auction will feature a artwork, jewelry, home décor and gift items, tickets to local performances and attractions, restaurant gift cards, sports items, pampering services and weekend getaways.
Bridges Domestic Violence Center is "dedicated to the belief that no woman, man or child, under any circumstance, should be subjected to domestic abuse." The institution provides a variety of services including a crisis intervention team, shelter, case management, court and child advocacy, support groups, outreach, a pet shelter and community education presentations.
