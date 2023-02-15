Cheekwood Garden & Estates announced a pair of events for its upcoming spring slate and beyond as well as an addition to the grounds.
Starting on May 4, the work of British artist Bruce Munro will return to Cheekwood for the first time in 10 years with the opening of LIGHT: Bruce Munro at Cheekwood.
The display, which will be featured through Oct. 27, is a 10th anniversary celebration of the outdoor art exhibition that Munro brought to Cheekwood in 2013, which, at the time, was just his second presentation in North America.
LIGHT will feature 10 immersive, grand-scale light productions that will be displayed throughout the grounds with a landscape of 12,750 lighted glass spheres titled the "Forest of Light" being the centerpiece.
According to the release, the display will "portray how Munro has changed and evolved as an individual in the 10 years since his previous exhibition at Cheekwood, as has his relationship with the site, technology and world around him."
Bruce Munro’s LIGHT at Cheekwood will be open on select evenings starting May 4. Tickets will go on sale to Cheekwood members on March 6 and will be available starting March 20 for non-members.
2023 Cheekwood in Bloom is set to debut March 11 and stay on display through April 9. Tickets will be on sale soon to experience the more than 250,000 bulbs that bloom in the Cheekwood gardens during the spring.
Guided tours will be available every Saturday and Sunday throughout Cheekwood in Bloom, and the tours last 45 minutes to one hour. House and History Tours are available Monday-Friday at 11:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. and weekends at 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Garden Tours take place weekends at 10 a.m.
Tours are walk-up, on a first-come, first-serve basis with limited capacity. Visitors can make on-site reservations at the Admissions Building or in the Mansion Foyer. Garden and Mansion admission is required for House and History tours.
Finally, Cheekwood also announced the addition of a new garden shop that is set to open in early spring. The shop will be located at the entrance to the grounds and will offer a variety of decor and gifts.
