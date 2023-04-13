With the weather finally fully turning the corner from winter to spring, and with such a short spring before the summer heat kicks in here in Tennessee, summer plans are popping up quicker than you can count.
Cheekwood Estate & Gardens announced a full slate of summer programming on Thursday, with a slew of fun events on tap for the next several months, including the continuation of the Bruce Munro at Cheekwood and the Under the Stars concert series.
Read below about all the activities on hand at Cheekwood this summer:
Summer Art Exhibitions
Carmen Herrera: Estructuras
May 4 – September 3
Cheekwood continues its focus on contemporary outdoor sculpture with the exhibition, Carmen Herrera: Estructuras, by the Cuban-born American artist Carmen Herrera. Five of Herrera’s colorful, geometric sculptures will be on display throughout Cheekwood’s gardens. The three-dimensional installations manifest the artist’s signature crisp edges and hard lines to create a striking contrast between the sculptures and the surrounding gardens.
Positioning the Body: Explorations in American Figural Studies
May 27 – September 10
This exhibition examines the development of figural studies in America in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when the “rise of athleticism” – which dawned with the first modern Olympics in 1896 – brought about a renewed interest in physiques of both the male and female body. Drawings as well as newer media such as photography are represented, and aspects of movement, gender, and history are considered.
Thursday Night Out featuring Bruce Munro
May 4 – October 26
5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Everyone’s favorite Thursday Night Out offers an adventure through food, drink, art and song. Enjoy Bruce Munro’s spectacular light installations while a diverse music lineup provides the eclectic soundtrack. Guests can partake in seasonal beers, specialty cocktails, and irresistible bites from the city’s favorite food trucks and Café 29. Advanced reservation required.
Dog Nights of Summer
August 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31
Guests are invited to bring their best four-legged friend to Cheekwood for these special editions of Thursday Night Out. Browse dog-friendly vendors each Thursday evening in August and enjoy music, libations and dog friendly fun.
Exposition of Elegance: Classic Cars at Cheekwood
June 17 – 18
Cruise into Cheekwood and stroll among more than 50 impeccably maintained classic cars from the early to mid-twentieth century. Enjoy the sounds of a barbershop quartet, grab a drink from well-stocked bar stations, and savor tasty fare from local food trucks. With something for everyone, including hands-on activities for the kids, visitors are encouraged to bring the whole family for the perfect Father’s Day weekend.
Bonsai Show
July 22 and 23
The Nashville Bonsai Society invites visitors to Cheekwood for the annual club show which features a variety of plants cultivated in the traditional Japanese tray-planting style. Guests can peruse goods made by local artists and vendors and enjoy specially curated demonstrations.
Black Arts Bash
August 19
From morning to night, Cheekwood will celebrate Black artists with dance, spoken word and more. Explore the many forms of Black musical expression and traditions, including gospel, R&B, funk and more. View art from emerging and established artists. Listen to story times and take part in hands-on activities for children as well as a collaborative art project. Enjoy tasty fare from local Black chefs. There’s something for everyone as we celebrate Black art in all forms.
For the full list of summer programming and events, visit cheekwood.org.
