On Tuesday, Cheekwood Estate & Gardens announced mixed-media artist Sarah Nguyen as the 2023 Martin Shallenberger Artist-in-Residence.
Nguyen primarily works with paper, creating both recognizable and abstract forms out paper fiber panels in a technique reminiscent of the traditional Jewish paper cutting that she participated in as a child. Her designs also incorporate flora and fauna.
Nguyen's residency will culminate with an exhibition space which will be on display from November 18 through January 7, 2024.
“Cheekwood is excited to have Sarah Nguyen as this year’s Artist-in-Residence, which offers the opportunity for her to seek inspiration from Cheekwood’s gardens, historic mansion, and surroundings," Cheekwood Vice President of Museum Affairs Sarah Sperling said in a news release.
"We look forward to sharing Nguyen’s unique art making process of paper carving with the Nashville community."
Nguyen, who has worked as an art instructor at the University of Central Missouri for over 10 years, a BFA in Illustration from Rhode Island School of Design and an MFA in Painting from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia.
Nguyen also works as a book designer for Pleiades Press and Magazine and as the Art Installations Curator for the True/False Film Fest.
The Martin Shallenberger Artist-in-Residence series is an initiative focused on bringing innovative, dynamic and intriguing artists to the city of Nashville. The residency enables artists to create and exhibit site-specific works at Cheekwood, while allowing for the opportunity to interact with staff, visitors, and the larger community. The program provides living arrangements for the artist during the residency.
Past Artist-in-Residence participants include Dorothy O’Connor, Soo Sunny Park, Hiroshi Sato, Michael McMath and most recently, Craig Black.
