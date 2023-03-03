Cheekwood Estate & Gardens has announced the lineup for the 2023 Under the Stars concert series, which is set to take place over five nights in the late summer.
On Friday, July 21, the series is kicking off with Jazz Under the Stars, headlined by the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio and featuring an opening from the 18-piece Nashville Jazz Orchestra.
On August 25-27, Songwriters Under the Stars will feature a trio of local hit-makers in Jon Nite, Josh Osborne and Chris DeStefano. They will be accompanied by the Music City Symphony.
Finally, on Sept. 8, the series will close with Bluegrass Under the Stars, which will be headlined by Grammy-award winner Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, with an opening performance from AJ Lee & Blue Summit.
Each night will also feature local food trucks and drink options, including wines by the bottle, craft cocktails, and more.
All five shows are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here at $65 and $55 for members.
