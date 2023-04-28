Cheekwood Estate & Gardens announced the return of Exposition of Elegance: Classic Cars at Cheekwood for Father's Day weekend.
The exhibit will take place on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, with tickets on sale now.
Exposition of Elegance will display classic cars from the early to mid-twentieth century throughout the grounds.
The weekend will also feature live music, including barbershop quarter High Gravity, The Lakes Brass Quintet, and DJ's "Church of Boogie." There will also be local food and drink vendors on location.
