Following months of renovations and community curation of their year-round programs and events, Church Street Park celebrated the beginning of summer with an all-day open house, unveiling a new line-up of activities.
Nestled deep in the heart of Nashville, downtown's oldest pocket park has long been considered a “diamond in the rough” to the city's residents.
“Downtown Nashville is more than just an entertainment hub," Mayor John Cooper said. "It is a community, a neighborhood, and a home where people work, live, and play. Church Street Park is an essential part of that. It is a wonderful space for residents and visitors alike to relax, visit and enjoy. New and enhanced programming from the Downtown Partnership will make Church Street Park an even more valuable asset to our downtown community."
The Nashville Downtown Partnership reintroduced the community gem made possible by a 2022 agreement with Metro Parks and funding by Amazon to operate the park and underwrite daily programming.
“Unlike other Metro parks, Church Street Park is unique: A green oasis in a rapidly developing downtown neighborhood, it can effectively and equitably serve as a shared green space for 16,500 downtown residents, 78,000 downtown workers, and millions of visitors,” Tom Turner, President and CEO of the Nashville Downtown Partnership, said. “With infrastructure investments, upgrades, staffing, and daily programming, it can be exactly that.”
Daily programming, underway for the summer season, made the Church Street Park Open House the perfect opportunity for residents to experience a sampling of the park’s summer offerings all at once. The public was invited to drop by for to sample the park’s many programs.
Park manager for Nashville Downtown Partnership Alisha Lane handles all of the green space’s programming and maintenance.
“We want people to know these are the things in your neighborhood," Lane said. "This is your park. If you don’t live downtown, or if you do, this is a green space that’s open to all. There is something to do here [the park] for everyone, any day and anytime."
Activities included live music, yoga, art projects, a Recess Cart with chess and other games, and Music and Movement Story Time with the Nashville Public Library.
The park’s daily programming is made to be convenient for downtown workers to enjoy before or after a workday. Regularly scheduled morning and evening yoga classes give attendees a chance to stretch their mind, body, and soul before tackling their day, or as a way to unwind after their 9 to 5.
“Usable and inviting green spaces are vital to the life of urban communities, and Amazon is dedicated to making our cities better places to live and work for all residents,” Amazon Community Engagement Lead Courtney Ross said.
“Church Street Park sits just blocks from our Nashville headquarters, and it’s a downtown gem – a true asset for our employees and for downtown at large. Helping ensure this park is a vibrant public space with robust, diverse, family-friendly programming illustrates our commitment to keeping downtown a destination for all Nashvillians.”
From lunchtime concerts to free dog training, Church Street Park will be hosting an array of activities for all ages.
Regular programs powered by Amazon include:
- Recess Cart - Daily, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Lunchtime Concerts - Weekdays, 12-1 p.m.
- Jazz in the Park - Mondays, 5-6 p.m.
- Morning Yoga - Wednesdays, 7:30-8:30 a.m. & Sundays, 9-10 a.m.
- Yoga After Work - Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-7 p.m.
- Music and Movement Story Time with Nashville Public Library -Wednesdays, 10:30-11 a.m.
- Doggie Brunch - Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Game Night - Saturdays, 4-8 p.m.
- Creative Arts Hour - Sundays, 5-6 p.m.
- Movies in the Park - Monthly, through August, 8-10 p.m.
For more event information visit nashvilledowntown.com.
