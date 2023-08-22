The City of Belle Meade is hosting a summer open house at the Belle Meade Historic Site and Winery on Sunday, Aug. 27.
The open house will take place in in the Bellevue Historic Site mansion at 5025 Harding Pike. The event is free to everyone and will last from 2-7 p.m.
According to a release from the City of Belle Meade, guests can experience samples of a variety of the events available on the grounds including:
- Historical tours: Learn more about the captivating history and the remarkable stories of the past that shaped the iconic site.
- Family-friendly activities: Belle Meade welcomes families to indulge in interactive and entertaining activities, creating cherished memories for both young and old.
- Belle Meade Meat & Three: Experience the Belle Meade Meat and Three restaurant, renowned for its delectable Southern cuisine, offering an authentic taste of the region.
- Wine and food pairings: Delight your taste buds with exquisite wine and food pairings, showcasing Belle Meade Winery’s finest selections in harmony with gourmet bites.
- Bourbon Samples: An exclusive opportunity to savor bourbon samples, sure to please even the most discerning palates.
- Live music: Enjoy the enchanting sounds of live music, adding to the ambiance and creating an unforgettable atmosphere.
- Photo booth: Capture the joy and excitement of the day at the photo booth, providing guests with mementos to cherish.
To RSVP, visit here.
