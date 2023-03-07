Vanderbilt University hosted the Clinton Global Initiative University March 3-5 featuring dozens of speakers and hundreds of students from around the world, all of which culminated in a Day of Action benefiting several Middle Tennessee service organizations.
On Sunday, former President Bill Clinton, who is also the founder and board chair of the Clinton Foundation, and his daughter and Clinton Foundation Vice Chair Chelsea Clinton joined Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Vanderbilt Vice Chancellor of Government and Community Relations Nathan Green.
“It reminds us that we should always be in the public service business, and that even on the darkest day, there’s something that you can do to give a hand up to somebody who's got it tougher than you do,” President Clinton told the group of international undergraduate and graduate students.
With the help of Hands On Nashville, students split into groups to tackle different projects including preparing food donations for families in need as part of a Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee mobile food pantry, preparing flashcards and school supplies with PENCIL, and clearing land for the Native American Indian Association of Tennessee’s future cultural center.
The CGI conference allowed students like Vanderbilt University junior Jeanne D’arc Koffi to connect with a diverse group of fellow students to share ideas, strategies and lessons as they work to tackle big issues both locally and around the world.
“Oftentimes you’re hearing about how organizations are coming in from the top down, but what I’ve been able to see is folks who look like me who are from these communities and working with people who look like them, working in a collaborative framework to empower their communities,” Koffi said.
U.S. Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg also spoke at the weekend conference after he joined Nashville Mayor John Cooper at the Nashville International Airport to celebrate a $7 million grant for BNA.
President Clinton and Chelsea Clinton both joined student volunteers to bag, box and hand out around 25,000 pounds of shelf-stable foods and fresh produce, which serves about 250 families, in a Vanderbilt University parking lot as recipients lined up for the goods.
“There’s shy of just 400,000 people [in Middle Tennessee] that are food insecure and it is really, really important what the volunteers, the university and everybody has helped bring together -- It’s going to be a game-changer for many families,” Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee President and CEO Nancy Kyle said.
“We didn’t just want to bring people globally into one space, we wanted to make sure that we were also bringing in all of Nashville,” CGI University CEO Regina Arrington said. “Them [international students] being here to see that that’s also true here is very important and, also, it helps them with their commitments to action. We have a lot of students who work on food insecurity, so they’re able to see it from a different perspective when they’re here.”
Some 14 miles away, another group of students and other volunteers gathered on a six-acre plat of land off of Bell Road which will be the location of the future Circle of Life Indian Cultural Center.
According to NAIA, “The Center will draw on earth and sky, rock and wood, and all the elements of the natural world to serve the special needs of local Native Americans and to promote public appreciation and understanding of these unique cultures.” The center will feature a research library, museum, conference rooms and administrative offices.
NAIA is still raising funds for the $2.3 million project, with volunteers on Sunday working to pull weeds and remove invasive species, plant trees, construct picnic tables, install shade sails and mark future trails in order to begin hosting meetings and activities on site.
“We’re so grateful to these students who came out today and donated a couple hours of their time, learning some new skills, seeing some different areas of Nashville, and just learning about all of the diversity and things that Nashville has to offer,” Hands On Nashville Communications Manager Savanna Maue said.
NAIA CEO and Executive Director Ray Emanuel told The News that the cultural center will represent the history and continued importance and impact of the more than 500 tribes from across the country.
“Tennessee used to be all Native Americans, and of course, they all got run out during the Trail of Tears, and now, it’s sad that we have to come back and buy this piece of land back after it was taken from our ancestors,” Emanuel said. “Of course, we can’t change history and we’re not trying to, we just want to give a true history experience when people come.
“When it comes to Native people, nothing like this has ever happened in the state of Tennessee, even though we’re in our 42nd year of service here,” Emanuel said, adding that, to him, the support and seeing the action of the day felt like a real moment of change.
“It’s got to happen, people have to get more involved.”
