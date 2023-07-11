CMT summer sessions

CMT's new series CMT Summer Sessions debuted on July 7 with a performance from legendary musician Tanya Tucker. 

The series, which features a star-studded lineup of artists, is taking place throughout July and August at Southall Farm & Inn in Franklin. The artists will share new music and perform some of their biggest hits lakeside at Southall. 

Six of the eight episodes, which air on Fridays at 8 p.m., will be centered on solo artists, while two will feature themed all-star lineups. 

Full CMT Summer Series lineup:

  • July 14 (9p/8c) – Chris Janson
  • July 21 (9p/8c) – BRELAND
  • July 28 (9p/8c) – “Summer Jams” hosted by BRELAND ft. Ashley McBryde, Chris Janson, Lee Brice & Tanya Tucker
  • August 4 (9p/8c) – Jordan Davis
  • August 11 (9p/8c) – Lee Brice
  • August 18 (9p/8c) – “90s Country” hosted by Lee Brice ft. Ashley McBryde, BRELAND, Chris Janson & Tanya Tucker
  • August 25 (9p/8c) – Ashley McBryde