CMT's new series CMT Summer Sessions debuted on July 7 with a performance from legendary musician Tanya Tucker.
The series, which features a star-studded lineup of artists, is taking place throughout July and August at Southall Farm & Inn in Franklin. The artists will share new music and perform some of their biggest hits lakeside at Southall.
Six of the eight episodes, which air on Fridays at 8 p.m., will be centered on solo artists, while two will feature themed all-star lineups.
Full CMT Summer Series lineup:
- July 14 (9p/8c) – Chris Janson
- July 21 (9p/8c) – BRELAND
- July 28 (9p/8c) – “Summer Jams” hosted by BRELAND ft. Ashley McBryde, Chris Janson, Lee Brice & Tanya Tucker
- August 4 (9p/8c) – Jordan Davis
- August 11 (9p/8c) – Lee Brice
- August 18 (9p/8c) – “90s Country” hosted by Lee Brice ft. Ashley McBryde, BRELAND, Chris Janson & Tanya Tucker
- August 25 (9p/8c) – Ashley McBryde
