Audience members at the Bluebird Cafe were treated to a special performance on Wednesday, Feb. 15 as country music legend Trisha Yearwood played a full set at the famed Green Hills venue.
The concert, which sold out mere minutes after going on sale, was put on in conjunction with a private event held earlier in the evening at the grand opening of Williams Sonoma at the Mall at Green Hills where Yearwood debuted her new signature cocktail mix "Cheers in a Cup." The event also functioned as a fundraiser for animal rescue charity Dottie's Yard.
Yearwood performed songs from throughout her nearly 30-year-long career including big hits like “XXX’s and OOO’s," “Walkaway Joe,” and “The Song Remembers When." The Belmont alum also covered cuts from artists such as Linda Ronstadt and Frank Sinatra in what she estimated was her first show at the Bluebird Cafe since signing her inaugural record deal in 1990.
Toward the end of the show, the three-time Grammy winner said “This is fun. I may have to do this again." For a venue that is more known for hosting major stars like Taylor Swift and Yearwood's husband Garth Brooks before they make it big, another performance from an established legend is always welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.