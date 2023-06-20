The Davidson County Regents Council Daughters of the American Revolution hosted their annual Flag Day ceremony on June 14 at the Tennessee State Library and Archives.
The event featured keynote speaker DeAnn Christian Killion, who serves as the regent of the Robert Cooke Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the vice-chair of the Davidson County Regents Council and district vice-chair of the Tennessee History Committee for the The Tennessee Society of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
Killion gave a presentation to the group of several dozen attendees about the history of flags that have been flown over Tennessee.
The event drew DAR members from across the region as well as members of several other community groups.
“Today marks a special day where we honor and celebrate the flag of our great nation,” Tennessee Society Children of the American Revolution (TCAR) President Choen Daniels said. “It is under her stars and stripes where we are sheltered in freedom and liberty.”
Several TSCAR members performed “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and “God Bless America” acapella, while the national anthem was performed by TSCAR member Abby Thacker.
The program concluded with a gravesite wreath laying ceremony at the headstone of Union soldier Capt. William Driver (1803-1886) in Nashville’s City Cemetery. Driver is credited with nicknaming the American flag “Old Glory.
