The 39th annual Main Street Festival is right around the corner. With festivities set to take place this weekend, The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has announced updated details for the event.
Located in downtown Franklin, the Festival will be held on Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
“The Main Street Festival has become one of Franklin’s most anticipated and beloved community gatherings,” said President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation Bari Beasley said in a news release. “We’re proud to have delivered this unforgettable event for nearly 40 years, and thankful for our presenting sponsor First Horizon and all the sponsors who help make this special weekend possible.”
“Last year, we set a record in attendance with 142,000 attendees," Beasley continued. "The quality of vendors and programming coupled with one of the most scenic and adored downtowns in America makes the Festival an undeniable draw and a can’t-miss experience.”
As usual, there will be a number of local food and drink vendors, children’s activities, live music, arts and crafts, and special features. All of Franklin's downtown merchants will also be open and celebrating the event.
This year's lineup of special features includes:
Spring Street, presented by HG Hill Realty
- An interactive cultural and art area including art demonstrations, cultural performances, and collaborative art experiences
PetZone, presented by Petsense by Tractor Supply
- Featuring pet-centric activities and promotions
Whiskey Lounge, presented by Leiper’s Fork Distillery
- Tastings and information sessions for whiskey lovers
Beer Garden, presented by Bavarian Bierhaus
- A special array of beer offerings from Bavarian Bierhaus
Buskers Corner
- After debuting at Pumpkinfest, Buskers Corner returns to embed music into the footprint of the festival right next to vendors, in addition to the festival Main Stage and Acoustic Stage (Acoustic Stage is presented by Lipscomb University)
Jazz Day Showings
- The Franklin Theatre will be screening performances from 2022 International Jazz Day
Below is the full lineup of live performances for all three stages:
Main Stage:
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
- 9:45 AM - Opening Remarks
- 10:10 AM - WCPR Rhythm & Spirit Dance Program
- 10:50 AM - Ann Carroll School of Dance
- 11:30 AM - Franklin School of Performing Arts
- 1:1o PM - TSMS Jazz Band
- 2:00 PM - APC Studios
- 2:50 PM - Allison Croker
- 4:20 PM - Kiersi Joli
- 5:10 PM - Janine Le Clair
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
- 9:45 AM - Opening Remarks
- 10:00 AM - Grassland Dance Academy
- 10:35 AM - NS Dance Academy
- 11:10 AM - Rocky Top Revue
- 11:50 AM - Dancing Divas and Dudes
- 1:10 PM - Act Too Players
- 2:00 PM - Roots Academy Music
- 2:50 PM - Benny Bassett Music
- 4:20 PM - Taylor Borton
- 5:10 PM - Carly Moffa
Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University:
SATURDAY, April 22
- 10:30am - Abby Whitman
- 11:05am - Gabrielle Stone
- 11:40am - Treye Hall
- 12:15pm - Alexandra Hammock
- 12:50pm - Lexi Gail
- 1:25pm - Caroline Lobb
- 2pm - Zoë Macgill
- 3:10pm - Katrina Hyde
- 4:20pm - Annie Duda
- 5:30pm - Kaylin Townsend
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
- 12pm - Katie James
- 12:35pm - Addison Gossage
- 1:10pm - Roni Bates
- 1:45pm - Lilli Barden
- 3:30pm - Orya Night
- 4:05pm - Ian Macginnis
- 4:40pm - Joanie Kemper
- 5:15pm - Lauren Taylor Jay
Buskers Corner:
SATURDAY, April 22
- 10:15 - Conrad Patrick Johnson
- 11:05 - Birdie Nichols
- 11:55 - Tanner Cherry
- 12:45 - Matt Burke
- 1:45 - Scott DeClaire
- 2:35 - C4
- 3:25 - Marc Calder
- 4:15 - Marc Calder
- 5:05 - Kiersi Joli
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
- 11:05 - Marc Calder
- 11:55 - Marc Calder
- 12:45 - Matt Burke
- 1:45 - Nicole Coley
- 2:35 - C4
- 3:25 - The Christ Collective feat. Panos Kappas
For more information about Main Street festival visit FranklinMainStreetFest.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.