The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club presented the Friends of Franklin Parks with a donation of $25,000 to help fund the future Ellie G’s Dream World inclusive playground.
As previously reported, Friends of Franklin Parks has partnered with the City of Franklin to raise $1.5 million of the $3 million price tag for the future park project which will be located on 180 acres between South Carothers Road and Interstate 65.
In addition to the inclusive playground, the plans for the park also include an outdoor fitness area, amphitheater, lacrosse fields, walking trails and pickleball courts.
According to a news release, the funds were raised from the club’s inaugural Rollick and Roll event in the fall and matched by the Downtown Franklin Rotary Charitable Foundation.
“How fitting that funds raised from an inclusive community event were able to benefit the construction of this much-needed playground,” DFRC President Kathy Reynolds said. “Rotary Clubs have a long history of helping with projects like this and we are pleased to continue that tradition.”
The park is named in memory of Ellie Grace (“Ellie G”) Castro, daughter of Franklin residents Samantha and Brandon Castro and granddaughter of Alderman Brandy Blanton. Ellie G was born with an extremely rare genetic disorder related to dwarfism known as rhizomelic chondrodysplasia punctata (RCDP). Her life expectancy was less than a year, but she lived to the age of 4 before dying in September 2019 and leaving a lasting legacy.
In 2022, the 11th annual Raise the Roofs event raised more than $100k for the project.
The future Southeast Municipal Complex will be part of the city of Franklin parks system with construction scheduled to begin in 2024.
“We are thrilled at the support of the Downtown Franklin Rotary Club,” Friends of Franklin Parks Executive Director Torrey Barnhill said. “Our community has really rallied around this project and we certainly appreciate how Rotary and other organizations have gotten involved.”
