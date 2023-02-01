The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club Charitable Foundation recently presented $35,000 to local charities.
Recipients included Davis House Child Advocacy Center, which was awarded $15,000; United Against Slavery, which was awarded $10,000; and Franktown Open Hearts and GraceWorks Ministries, who were each awarded $5,000.
“There is no better way to celebrate the holiday season than to help others,” DFRC President Kathy Reynolds said in a news release. “Rotary is built on the premise of ‘Service Above Self’ and this club has taken that to heart since our founding five years ago. In addition to financial support, club members logged more than 2,500 in service hours in the last six months of 2022.”
The service club presented the checks during their December 2022 meeting, after they generated the funds through three major 2022 events, Jockeys and Juleps Kentucky Derby Party, Rollick n' Roll and their Chili Cookoff.
“We were finally able to get in a full year of fundraisers for the first time in over two years in 2022,” DFRC Foundation President Steve Crabtree said. “This allowed us to be able to provide much-needed funding to these great organizations. We look forward to having a continued positive impact on our community.”
More information about the Downtown Franklin Rotary Club can be found here.
