Eat the Street Food Truck Festival will return to Franklin’s Bicentennial Park on June 2.
The free annual event has taken place since 2011 and will see more than 30 food vendors gather from 5–9 p.m. to raise money for the 21st District Recovery Court, a nonprofit organization that "helps end the cycle of addiction in our community by providing accountability and compassion to non-violent offenders in the criminal justice system."
Donations will also be accepted at the Recovery Court’s two welcome tables.
According to a news release, more than 250 participants have graduated from the two-year program since 2003, demonstrating their commitment to be free from addiction and live healthful lifestyles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.