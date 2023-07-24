The Fellowship School of Creative Arts had its official ribbon cutting on July 20 at 1005 Flagpole Court in Brentwood.
Originally, the dance company was the Fellowship School of Dance as part of Fellowship Bible Church on Franklin Road in Brentwood. It was started as a ministry of the church in 2005, and in 2019, the church determined that it was time to let the school go.
“Rather than letting it just fall to the ground, my daughter Olivia, who's the assistant director, and I decided that it needed to continue,” director Mary Cadle said.
With that, Cadle and her family decided to rename it the Fellowship School of Creative Arts in order to give it broader banners to grow into.
FSCA teaches a variety of ages, ranging from 3-year-olds to adults. The school offers tap, jazz, hip hop, lyrical worship, and theater jazz classes.
“Our largest program is classical ballet, because that was what I did at the Cincinnati Ballet Company," Cadle said. "It was my first love; however, the program is all encompassing."
The Fellowship School of Creative Arts is one of the few schools outside of the Nashville Ballet that teaches disciplined ballet. Cadle and her husband Michael know what it means to be classically trained ballet dancers due to their experience at the Cincinnati Ballet Company, so they train their students in a way that, if they pursue dancing, they will have the necessary skills to succeed. The students get to experience the discipline of dance as well as how to express themselves creatively.
FSCA was established as a nonprofit arts education organization and began a three-year process of establishing the school, and specifically, finding a new home.
“It was difficult to find the right place," Cadle said. "There were moments that we thought we’d found our home, but the doors kept closing. At last, we found out about this location and we happened to have a past connection with the owner of the building. There were many little details that just fell into place, we call them God-connects."
According to Olivia Rosselli, daughter of director Mary Cadle, board member Chris Riley was a significant catalyst to everything that has been accomplished to get FSCA off the ground thanks to his donation of time and energy.
“I own a marketing firm in Brentwood, so we were able to help FSCA with their logo and branding," Riley said. "However, the most important thing was that Mary wanted somebody on the board who had skills in the financial area, too, so I got to help as the treasurer. It also didn't hurt that my daughter danced with the program for 15 years, and how they invested in her life was incredible, so I knew I had to return the favor somehow.”
Leaving the familiarity of Fellowship Bible Church presented the dance company with new problems that needed solving. Many of their biggest questions revolved around how they would get enough funding to continue the school as a nonprofit. Thankfully, the church stayed present in the life of the dance company.
“The church gave almost $200,000," Riley said. "They were our first and biggest funder by far. "Our vision was to get outside the walls of the church and let other students experience the school. It wasn't just for the church, it was for people all over the community.”
According to Cadle, the mission of FSCA is to cultivate expression in worship through dance training. In their new space, they plan to cultivate a sense of community and family for both the dancers and their families. They hope that the students can be inspired and encouraged to know how much they're loved.
“There are plenty of dance programs around Middle Tennessee, but the reason that FSCA is different is that we have a central focus on Christ,” Riley said. “We want to teach the students about their ability to learn, discover, and be creative, as well as helping them understand how God gifted them and how he made them.”
