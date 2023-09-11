The City of Belle Meade's Society of Ceres of will hold the final garden tour of 2023 on Sept. 16.
The tour is open to Belle Meade residents and their guests from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the gardens of Jill DeBona and Martha Phipps.
Online registration is required in advance of the event, and more information about The Society of Ceres, including how to support their "preservation, education and beautification" efforts can be found here.
