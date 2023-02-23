Thompson Station’s FirstBank Amphitheater has announced their 2023 spring and summer concert lineup following the venue’s fall 2021 opening.
- May 3: Breaking Benjamin with special guests Bush and Another Day Dawns
- May 11: Kenny Loggins: This Is It! His Final Tour 2023 with special guest Yacht Rock Revue
- May 23: Godsmack with I Prevail
- June 6: Dermot Kennedy ‘Sonder’ North American Tour 2023
- June 25: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage with special guest Metric
- July 13: Dwight Yoakam with special guests The Mavericks
- July 28: Kidz Bop
- July 30: Jason Mraz and His Super Band -- The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride
- August 25: Goo Goo Dolls The Big Night Out Tour with special guest O.A.R.
- Sept. 3: The Australian Pink Floyd Show -- Darkside 50 Tour
In 2022, FirstBank Amphitheater’s owner talked with The News about improvements after the first season's traffic struggles. More information about upcoming shows, including how to secure tickets can be found here.
