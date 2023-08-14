This week in the way of free and cheap things, there’s a musical, a fair, a festival, a fan day and some fine jazz tunes.
Middle school students at USN will perform Matilda at Vanderbilt University. The Tennessee State Fair isn’t cheap, but there are discounts to be found. MTSU’s fan day comes with a bevy of events for the whole family. World Honeybee Day will get its celebration over in White Bluff. And last, but not least, Jazz on the Cumberland will host the last jazz festival of the summer.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
USN Middle School Theater presents 'Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical JR.'
The USN Middle School Theater program is presenting a showing of Matilda, originally written by Roald Dahl. Matilda is a brilliant young girl caught in a terrible family and hers is a story about how life isn’t always fair, and that sometimes you have to make things right. The show takes place at Ingram Hall in the Blair School of Music at Vanderbilt University and shows are anticipated to sell out, so please reserve your tickets early. Any unused tickets will be released for resale five minutes prior to showtime.
Tennessee State Fair
Beginning Aug. 17, the Tennessee State Fair will be open Monday through Friday starting at 5 p.m; on Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at noon. Entry to the fair is $12 per person at the gate and $30 for admission and a ride wristband. While it’s costly no matter the day, Aug. 17 offers opening day discounts: Rides are just $1 per ride and admission is half off. Kids under 5 are free every day, but must purchase ride tickets to ride any rides.
World Honeybee Day Festival
Over in White Bluff, Tenn., they’re hosting a free World Honeybee Day Festival. The day’s activities include free face painting, a dress like a bee costume contest, food trucks, live music, a beer garden and more. Vendors will be on hand selling all things bee related, and education activities will also abound.
MTSU Fan Day
This free event at MTSU on Aug. 20 is for fans of the university. It runs from 3-5 p.m., and includes a slip n’ slide and host of other water inflatables on the turn of Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium. The first 250 fans will get a free beach towel. MTSU football, volleyball and cross country student-athletes will be in attendance to sign autographs, and fans are encouraged to stick around for soccer's 6 p.m. kickoff against Belmont that evening in the Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium. There will also be a face painting and balloon artistry tent and free hot dogs and drinks in the concourse. Fans are encouraged to help with MTSU's donation drive for the United Way's Hometown Huddle by bringing nonperishable food items. Visit globlueraiders.com for the full list of accepted items.
Jazz on the Cumberland 2023
Jazz on the Cumberland Concert Series will be hosting its select Sunday monthly show on Aug. 20. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., folks can head to Cumberland Park next to Nissan Stadium to enjoy some free jazz music. The evening offers local, regional and national players all with a view of the downtown skyline. There’ll be food and drink for sale and a Kids Zone for the youngins.
