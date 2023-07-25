The names of these five free events add up to sound like the lineup of five bands playing a basement show in Murfreesboro. But no, Plant The Seed, International Friendship Day, Harry Potter Birthday Party, Make Your Own Moth and Be A Creek Scientist are just five ways to have fun in the Middle Tennessee area in the coming week.
Three of the five invite the family to get outside and the other two invite you to get a drink and buy some BFF bracelets with the family and all your best friends or take them to celebrate Harry Potter’s special day. As we ramp up for the school year ahead, there’s certainly a few days to find activities for yet.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Plant The Seed
Mill Ridge Park will culminate its summer partnership with Plant the Seed on July 29. This summer, the groups offered six garden-based activities for kids aged 4-12 years old and their adults. Kids and their families learned how to grow, care for, prepare and share fresh foods. Signup for the first five is not required to attend the sixth workshop. Email katerhine@southeastpark.org to register. All materials are provided.
International Friendship Day Market
Diskin Cider is hosting an International Friendship Day Market on July 30. The day will include several ways to celebrate with your bestie: matching bracelets, matching tattoos, clothing, home goods and more. There will be photo opportunities and food and drink for sale. Best friends, family and dogs are welcome.
Harry Potter Birthday Party
At the Franklin Library, they’re hosting a day to celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday. Teens can come solve riddles, mix potions and make their way through a Harry Potter-themed Escape Room at 2 p.m. The party will then continue with Harry Potter’s birthday with a variety of crafts representing Hogwarts classes beginning at 3 p.m. Registration is required.
Make Your Own Moth
Over at Bell’s Bend Nature Center, they’ll discuss what makes a moth, a moth? In addition to learning more about these beautiful flying insects, a leader will help folks make their own to take home with them. It all begins at 10 a.m. on July 27 and all ages are welcome.
Be a Creek Scientist
On July 29 at Beaman Creek, they’ll be hosting a Be a Creek Scientist event at Henry Creek. Folks can learn about wildlife in the creek and should be ready to get in the water to investigate. Meet at Creekside Trailhead at 11 a.m.
