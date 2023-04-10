If you’re looking for a sign to get outside this weekend, this is it. All around Middle Tennessee, there are events celebrating the beauty of nature. On Saturday, the Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival will be in full bloom downtown. And on Sunday, you can check out the Nolensville Buttercup Festival over in Williamson County. In East Nashville, nature will be on full display in an art show and sale at Shelby Bottoms Nature Center. There’s one indoor kid item on our list this week, but the focus is still on outdoor spring creatures: Go with your young one to build a bunny stuffy at the library in Smyrna.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival
The Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates spring and Japanese culture on April 15 on the front lawn of the Metro Courthouse at Nashville Public Square. The free festival starts with the Cherry Blossom Walk at 9:30 a.m. The rest of the day includes traditional and contemporary Japanese music and dance, a roving “Candyman,” martial arts demonstrations, art, anime, children’s activities, sumo-suit wrestling, a Cosplay Contest, the annual Pups in Pink Parade and a variety of Japanese cuisine.
Ryman Sidewalk Session
On April 14, the Ryman Sidewalk Sessions will be set up at PNC Plaza. The event is free and there will be giveaways. On this date, singer-songwriter Brenna Bone will play a blend of country and rock. It’s a great chance to get to some of the talent that’s normally on the inside of the Ryman on the outside.
The Colors of Shelby
At Shelby Bottoms Nature Center, they’re hosting an inaugural art show and sale called The Colors of Shelby. The show will feature work from The Chestnut Group, a non-profit society of plein air artists who paint to protect ecosystems and historic landscapes in Middle Tennessee. The group’s more than 200 members meet for paint-outs to support land conservancy. The show is free, and the art is for sale.
Nolensville Buttercup Festival
On April 16, Nolensville will host its annual Nolensville Buttercup Festival. The day’s events include a car show, live music, food, a balloon artist, craft and artisan vendors, and, of course, the Miss Buttercup Pageant.
Teddy Bear Workshop
The library in Smyrna will have a Teddy Bear Workshop on April 14 at 10 a.m. There will be a story, snack and an interactive activity. Kiddos will make their own stuffed bunny and registration is required.
