There are a lot of interesting events to pick from this week, but the biggest problem is that many of them are scheduled on the same day. You and yours will have to choose from a storytime at Parnassus Books in Green Hills, a free performance from the Nashville Opera, and some volunteer time at the Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary. It’s just like being at a festival where all the best bands are playing at nearly the same time on opposite ends of a field, except for this time there’s also the added challenge of no time to stop for a juice box and grilled cheese. And on March 5, you can head on over to the Kite Festival with no conflicts at all.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Storytime with Illustrator Susanna Chapman
At 10:30 a.m. on March 4, Parnassus Books is hosting illustrator Susanna Chapman for a storytime. Chapman is the illustrator of Busy Feet, Covered in Color, ADA and the Galaxies, and Elizabeth Warren's Big, Bold Plans. The event is free.
Nashville Opera ON TOUR: Little Red’s Most Unusual Day
Throughout March, the Nashville Opera is taking its Little Red’s Most Unusual Day on tour. It’s a free performance for children and families with full sets and costumes. There are two performances on March 4, one in Nashville and one in Williamson County. Little Red’s Most Unusual Day is by John Davies and features 40 minutes of production sung in English and set to music from operas by Rossini and Offenbach. Four professional opera singers and a pianist make up the cast, and all are members of Nashville Opera’s Mary Ragland Emerging Artist Program.
Weed Wrangle at Owl's Hill
At Owl's Hill Nature Sanctuary on March 4, The Garden Club of Nashville and Invasive Plant Control will be on site with the sanctuary for the Weed Wrangle 2023, where volunteers will help with removal of non-invasive plant species. The event will also educate on non-invasive plants and maintaining home gardens with appropriate plants. Owl's Hill will also provide a pizza lunch for volunteers. Registration is required.
Turtle Talk at Discovery Center
Every Wednesday and Friday at 3 p.m. at the Discovery Center in Murfreesboro, families can come and check out turtles, learn more about them and help feed the turtles there at the wetlands.
Kite Festival
Williamson County Parks and Recreation and Chicago Kite are hosting the WCPR’s inaugural Kite Festival on March 5 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex. The celebration of all things kites will include stunt kites, demonstrations and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.