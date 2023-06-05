From Centennial Park in Nashville to Crockett Park in Brentwood to Pinkerton Park in Franklin up to Hendersonville and all the way down to Murfreesboro, this week’s list of fun and cheap things to do takes you all over the Middle Tennessee area. Parks in all of these areas are slated to offer music, movies, folklore and fishing, respectively. Each event is sure to have snacks, but since all of them are outdoors, be sure to plan to bring your own water to hydrate.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Musicians Corner
Nashville’s free concert series Musicians Corner continues this weekend at Centennial Park. This weekend attendees can see Savannah Conley, Mon Rovîa, Alicia Blue, CoJo Ko, Kristina Murray, The Brummies, Skyway Man, LadyCouch, Banditos, Cara Louise, Rosa Rodriguez V., Crystal Rose, Jerrica Alyssa and Paul Nestler. Over five weeks, 12 shows host dozens of artists each Friday from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. through June 17. All shows are at Centennial Park and the vibe is extremely family friendly.
International Folkfest
The International Folkfest in Murfreesboro will host dance groups from around the world, billing itself as a week of excitement and education. International groups will also perform at schools, senior citizen organizations and civic clubs throughout the week of June 2-9. There’s still room for education during these summer months.
Special Needs Fishing Rodeo
Over in Hendersonville on June 10, fishing season is in full gear and they’re hosting a Special Needs Fishing Rodeo. The contest is a bring-your-own-fishing-pole event and bait will be provided. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is held the day of the event.
Movies in the Park: Franklin
At Pinkerton Park in Franklin, each Friday night through the rest of June there will be a free family-friendly movie. Folks can bring their own blanket, chair and snacks for a Friday night family movie. Movies begin at 8 p.m. and on June 9, Guardians of the Galaxy will be screened; June 16 is Moana and on June 23 Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark will play.
Summer Concert Series at Crockett Park
The Summer Concert Series begins with a Sunday night concert at Crockett Park with the WannaBeatles. On June 18, the Music City Stones will play and the third annual BrentFest will feature Rubiks Groove and Cruizin Keys Dueling Pianos on June 24, along with a beer garden, various food trucks, and a fun zone for the little ones.
