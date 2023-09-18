If you’ve never been to the Cumberland Dragon Boat Festival, this is your sign to do it. Kids absolutely love to sit (run, dance, etc) in the grass while watching the highly decorated boats cruise down the Cumberland. (And it’s for a good cause.)
Otherwise, this week you can take your 7-8 year old to learn some bike basics, you can do it all at the Kidsville Family Festival, you can watch the MTSU Homecoming Parade or you can drop the kids off and go do something for yourself for once.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Cumberland Dragon Boat Festival
The Cumberland River Compact's annual Cumberland River Dragon Boat Festival is slated for Sept. 23. The kids will love to watch the riverboat races, which are in their 15th year this year. The riverside event will also feature food trucks, a kid zone, a beer garden and lots of educational materials on the Cumberland River Compact, which the day supports. The compact has been attempting to address the root causes of water pollution in the Cumberland River basin, which provides water for more than three million people and thousands of species. The festival is a fun and engaging way to call attention to one of our precious local resources.
Learn to Ride: 7-8 Year Olds
For between $10-15, Bike Fun is hosting a Learn to Ride bike class in Madison. The class teaches kids basic bicycle operation, balance and control. This class is designed for students who have never pedaled without training wheels. Bike Fun has limited bicycles and helmets to use for students who need them. If kids have their own helmet, they’re encouraged to bring the helmet, a snack and some water. Caregivers are welcome to stay and watch and learn.
Kidsville Family Festival
Kidsville is all over town at festivals almost every weekend, but its annual Kidsville Family Festival brings together the best of their programming for a day filled with activities including: a Meet & Greet with the Dreams Do Come True Princess Parties, reading and more with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, complimentary face painting, interactive games from Bounce It Off Inflatables, lawn fitness activities, sensory play, Nashville Public Library Puppet Truck performances of Puss in Boots, family-friendly yoga class with Small World Yoga, tap and ballet dance performances by Metro Parks Dance Division and photo opportunities with the cast of The Nutcracker, dance demonstrations by Construct Nashville Dance Studio, crafts compliments of several festival partners (including Turnip Green Creative Reuse), Bach To Rock instrument petting zoo and more.
Barbie Parents Night Out
On Sept. 22, LW Athletics will host a Barbie-themed parents night out evening for kids aged 4-12. The event is from 4-10 p.m. and includes dinner, a movie, free play and games. The night is $25-30 dollars, depending on whether you have a membership, which is not bad for a night of babysitting.
MTSU Homecoming Parade
The Student Government Association and the Alumni Association is celebrating 112 years of Middle Tennessee State University at the annual Homecoming Parade in Murfreesboro. The parade will begin on East Main Street at Maney Avenue. Community members, groups, and businesses are welcome to be in the parade.
