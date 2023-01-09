This week in our list of free and cheap events, there are no two events alike. With your smaller dancing queens, you can head to Williamson County for a free ballerina experience. There’s something for the craftier of our family members. The budding scientists will find a froggy event in East Nashville quite ribbiting, I mean, riveting. Near the frogs, a painter will display her work focused on nature in a family-friendly (and free) exhibit. And if you want to head downtown, the whole family can check out a ukulele performance and learn all they need to know about the tiny instrument.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Ballerina Storytime Experience
At ROOTS Academy in Williamson County, they’re hosting a magical Ballerina Storytime experience for 3 and 4 year olds. Attendees can watch as a professional ballerina tells a story through dance and movement. The event is free and also includes the chance to snap a photo and create a keepsake to take home after the event.
Kids Craft: Beaded Snowflake
At Turnip Green Creative Reuse in Nashville, there’s a crafting class on Jan. 12 for just $5 per person. Kids can learn to use their fine motor skills while creating a beaded snowflake. Adults must accompany their children, and the event is suitable for young children and beginning crafters.
FrogWatch
At 1 p.m. on Jan. 14, the Nashville Wildlife Conservation Center is coming to Shelby Bottoms Nature Center to discuss which frogs and toads are in the chorus calling from the trees and ponds in Shelby Bottoms. The event will outline the basics of identifying frog and toad calls and show why it is important to learn about which frogs and toads live in the community.
Art Exhibit: ‘Neighbors’ by Catherine Bargnesi
Speaking of neighbors in Shelby Bottoms, there’s also a family-friendly art exhibit called Neighbors opening on Jan. 13. Catherine Bargnesi created a collection of wildlife paintings inspired by Shebly Bottoms. “My daily walks at Shelby Bottoms almost always have two or three awesome creatures to appreciate, so I’d say that is my inspiration and a part of my life I’m always so thankful for,” Bargnesi says. “I’ve lived in East Nashville for over 20 years, painting since about 2009, and found refuge in the park right away.” The paintings will be on display until the end of March 2023.
Ukulele Petting Zoo
At the main Nashville Public Library downtown, the Ukedelics will be on hand with several ukuleles to check out. They’ll perform a show between 10-11 a.m. and discuss the basics of the instrument. Attendees will have the chance to play the ukuleles a bit as well.
