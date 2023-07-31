Maybe your plan for the week before school starts is to just hunker down in your home and snuggle ahead of the first week of school frenzy. Or maybe you’re savoring these last few extremely hot moments of summer at the beach or creek.
On this week’s list, we’ve got some ways to savor and some ways to snuggle. Go check out some bunnies down in Nolensville, relax at Sumner Fest in your lawn chair. Go see a movie in Smyrna. Get some Brazilian flare at Plaza Mariachi or, if you dare, spend your August under the carnival lights at the Williamson County Fair.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Snuggle Bunny Nashville
Snuggle Bunny offers a meet and greet with six of their bunny friends in a calming environment meant to bring peace through bunny interaction. “The world is chaotic and stressful at times. Our bunnies don't know that. In their world, everything is sunshine and cilantro,” they say. The events cost $15 per person, and are suitable for children above the age of 5 years old.
Williamson County Fair
The 2023 Williamson County Fair is slated to begin on Aug. 4 and run through Aug. 12. It’s open at 6 p.m. throughout the week and opens at 10 a.m. on the weekends, with special discounts for seniors and government employees. It’s all at the Williamson County Agricultural Expo. It won’t be a free time, but it’s sure to be a good time.
Sumner Fest
This is a celebration of all things Hendersonville. At the event, it costs for the kid zone and toddler town, and live music begins at 4 p.m. There will be tethered balloon rides for $30 and several other family-friendly activities to enjoy, all on the lakefront.
Brazilian Fair
At Plaza Mariachi in South Nashville, you can pretty much always have a good time. But this event celebrates all things Brazilian: There will be local small businesses as well as live music, unique products, Brazilian food and more. If nothing else, it’s a place to beat the heat, enjoy some food, and let the kids run around on the indoor playground.
Smyrna Family Movie Night
This coming weekend, Smyrna has a couple of offerings for movie nights. You can tote your blanket, chairs, snacks and family to Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center for either a showing of Toy Story on Aug. 4 or a showing of Lilo and Stitch on Aug. 5. Both movies begin at dark and are free to attend. There will be snacks and drinks for sale.
