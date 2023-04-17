There’s a lot to learn this week around Middle Tennessee. Families can head over to learn about the environment at Centennial Park at Nashville Earth Day. Go back in time to Murfreesboro at Pioneer Days at Cannonsburgh Village. Get a refresher on recycling and papermaking at Turnip Green Creative Reuse. If your little one is headed to Kindergarten, Metro Nashville Public Schools has plenty of learning opportunities at its Countdown to Kindergarten Fair. And down on Main Street in Franklin, the Heritage Foundation is hosting the annual Main Street Festival, where there’ll be plenty of cultural experiences and chances to meet some neighbors.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Nashville Earth Day
The popular and family-friendly Nashville Earth Day is slated for April 22 at the Centennial Park Bandshell. This free event is focused on bringing the “Nashville community together to celebrate our planet, inspire positive environmental change, and support sustainable small businesses and nonprofits.” The daylong event includes educational activities from local growers and makers, nonprofits, sustainable small businesses, and government agencies. In addition to all of the Earth Day activities there have been in the past, an EarthTalks Tent will feature a diverse lineup of local experts speaking on a variety of environmental issues, including natural burial, sustainable cooking, gardening, recycling and herbalism.
Pioneer Days at Cannonsburgh Village
Pioneer Days at Cannonsburgh Village is a free festival in downtown Murfreesboro on April 22. The daylong event includes handmade crafts, hayrides, music by the Jake Leg Stompers and Stones River Bluegrass and clogging by the Mid-State Cloggers of Shelbyville. There will also be art for sale from the Murfreesboro Art League, blacksmithing demonstrations from Rutherford County Blacksmith Association, and a car show by the Stones River Car Club as well as pottery, basket weaving and broom-making demonstrations.
Earth Day Seed Bombs
At Turnip Green Creative Reuse, they’re celebrating Earth Day with a workshop on making seed bombs. Artist Maddy Underwood will join with her papermaking skills to help create seed bombs, which are biodegradable, recycled paper balls containing native wildflower seeds. Underwood is a designer and printmaker “interested in what debris has to say about a place and how to explore that through methods like papermaking and letterpress.” Come learn more.
2023 MNPS Countdown to Kindergarten Fair
Metro Nashville Public Schools is hosting an event to coincide with registering for Kindergarten. In addition to registering for school, families can get on-site physicals for students, immunizations, car safety checks and students can get a school bus experience. The event also includes face time with folks at the district, free books and school supplies, door prizes, a Nashville Zoo encounter and more.
Main Street Festival
The Main Street Festival will be taking over downtown Franklin on April 22-23. More than 120,000 visitors typically come downtown for the festival, which includes arts and craft vendors, music, food, drinks and various entertainment. The event, which is sponsored by the Heritage Foundation, is in its 29th year and this year will have several collaborative public art exhibits and cultural performances including dance, spoken word and music.
