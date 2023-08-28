We’ve got a week of culture and nature on our list of free and cheap things this week. The best free event on the list is the Hummingbird Festival, a chance to pay homage to the elusive sugar-water obsessives. (Parents, there’s a plant sale, too, so you could walk out with something new for the plant collection at home.)
You can pay a little to see LEGOs if your kids are into that. The Shakespeare Summer 2023 lineup will be fun for the whole family, and you can go under the sea at Opryland for a Mystic Mermaid breakfast.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Hummingbird Festival
At Wilderness Station in Murfreesboro, the Hummingbird Festival will honor the tiny and nimble creatures. The day will highlight conservation efforts with events like live bird banding and several educational opportunities. There will also be food trucks, local vendors, garden tours and crafts. The Murfreesboro Indigenous Plant Project will also be hosting their annual Fall Native Plant Sale on the grounds from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Aquarium Nashville: Mystic Mermaids Under the Sea Breakfast
On Sept. 2 at 9 a.m., the Aquarium Restaurant in Opry Mills Mall is hosting all ages for an exclusive breakfast event with their Mystic Mermaids. The whole family can come and eat breakfast while they watch the mermaids swim among the other sea friends in the main dining room. There will also be a meet-and-greet before the show where kids can get their photos taken with the mermaids.
Plaza Mariachi Kid’s Show
At Plaza Mariachi, they’re hosting a free kid’s show on Sept. 2 from from 6-6:30 p.m. As always, the play gym and arcade will also be open.
Summer Shakespeare 2023
From Aug. 31 through Sept. 24, there will be various performances for Summer Shakespeare 2023 at The Yard at ONEC1TY. The show, Much Ado About Nothing, will be performed with a blend of nostalgia and contemporary relevance. While the show is free, there is a suggested $10 donation for the audience. This performance is family-friendly.
BrickUniverse Lebanon-Nashville, TN LEGO Fan Expo
On Sept. 2-3, the BrickUniverse 2023 Inspire Tour will present a major exhibition of works by celebrated artists from around the country at its stop in Lebanon. Guests will meet professional LEGO artists from around the country, explore incredible LEGO exhibits and creations, have a chance to build their own LEGO masterpiece, find rare and new LEGO sets, and more. VIP Admissions gain entry to BrickUniverse Nashville one hour before general admission. Prices begin at free for children 3 and under and go up from there to $25 for VIP admission.
