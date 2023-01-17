There’s a whole lot of literacy happening in this week’s list of free and cheap things in Middle Tennessee. The Nashville Public Library is offering two free events this week: Check out Buddy Bear at the Goodlettsville Branch of the library system or if you’re interested in adding a little theater to the mix, go to the Thompson Lane Branch for an interactive reading of one of the Llama, Llama, Red Pajama books. In Brentwood, there’s a chance to buy books, music, movies, games and puzzles from the library’s annual book sale. Or you can head down to Murfreesboro for some storytime and crafts focused around quilting. And, last but not least, get outside with the littles on Jan. 21 at a Wild Wigglers program at Shelby Bottoms Nature Center.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Buddy Bear Literacy Program
On Jan. 18, the Buddy Bear Literacy program is coming to the Goodlettsville Branch of the Nashville Public Library. The event is a short, interactive program created for storytimes in child-friendly community settings. It is focused toward ages 2-6 and is interactive, including stories, singing, crafts and more.
Friends of the Brentwood Library Book Sale
The Friends Book Sale in Brentwood offers deals on books, music, movies, games, puzzles, and more. This event is a fundraiser for the library. It’s open on Jan. 19 for just members and then open to the public for select hours on Jan. 20-22. Bring the kids along to pick out some reading materials.
Toddler Adventures at Cannonsburgh: Quilts and Patterns
At Cannonsburgh Village in Murfreesboro, they’re hosting an event focused on quilts and patterns. In this latest Toddler Adventures event on Jan. 19, families can bring their favorite blanket or quilt to cozy up in for a storytime and to show or identify their own quilt’s patterns. After the story, kids can make a craft. Reservations are required and the event has a cost of $3 per person.
Wild Wigglers
At Shelby Bottoms Nature Center, your budding naturalist can come join (with a caregiver) in some hands-on activities, crafts and time outside. Registration is required, but the event is free and for children under 5.
Family Storytime with NCT
Nashville Children’s Theatre is partnering with the Nashville Public Library Thompson Lane Branch for a fun “Drama Llama” story time from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Jan. 24. A professional NCT Teaching Artist will lead an interactive story time with one of Anna Dewdney’s books from the beloved Llama, Llama book series.
