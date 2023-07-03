We’ve got many methods of transport in this week’s installment of Free and Cheap things to do in the Middle Tennessee area. There’s the rare chance to ride in a vehicle at Lane Motor Museum during their museum fun day. Hop on the movie express at Regal Cinemas. There’s a free bike ride (with education) for folks over 10 years old at Shelby Bottoms Park with Bike Fun.
And if you’re not in the mood to get moving, sit down and watch a movie in Mt. Juliet or listen to some local tunes at Pickin’ in the Park in East Nashville.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Lane Motor Museum Fun Day
Lane Motor Museum is hosting its second museum fun day on July 8. With the cost of regular admission, the museum will offer three free rides in museum vehicles: the 1987 Renault Espace, the 1990 Renault 4 TL and the 1970 NSU RO-80. They will also host free vault tours throughout the day, and there will be demonstrations of three vehicles from the museum collection on the museum gallery's main floor — the 1978 SEAB Flipper, the 1931 Mochet Velocar and the 1932 Helicron propeller car. Rides and vault tours are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Regal Summer Movie Express
Every Tuesday and Wednesday at Regal theaters across the area, your family can utilize the Regal Summer Movie Express. During the first show of the day, tickets are $2 and Regal Crown Members get 50 percent off of popcorn on Tuesdays. Movie offerings vary by location. Check your local theater for details.
Pedal the Park with Friends of Shelby
On July 10 beginning at 5 p.m., riders above the age of 10 are invited to take a ride with the Friends of Shelby and Bike Fun on the Shelby Bottoms Greenway beginning at the Shelby Bottoms Nature Center Trailhead. The ride will be a “casual, no drop ride” that will last about an hour. It is designed for new and returning bicycle riders who want to learn more about bicycle riding in a no-pressure, encouraging environment. The ride will include education on the hows and whys of greenway riding, basic bike maintenance, features of Shelby Park and Bottoms and the work Friends of Shelby Park does to support the park. Rides are weather pending — they will be canceled in cases of heavy rain, lightning or extreme heat.
Pickin’ in the Park
Pickin’ in the Park’s July iteration of its monthly outdoor music series in Spring Hill is slated for July 15. The event includes local musicians and songwriters and the show begins at 5:30 p.m. Families are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets and food and drink will be available from various food trucks.
Mt. Juliet Food & Flick
At Charlie Daniels Park Amphitheater, they’re slated to host a free family-friendly movie on July 15. The movie begins at 8:30 p.m. and drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.
