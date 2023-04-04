This upcoming weekend, there are a plethora of Easter egg events and such — we highlight three here this week in Murfreesboro, Lebanon and Nashville. (There are definitely more out there, but these appear to be the biggest, if that’s your thing. Get that candy and prizes.)
If you’re looking for something more on the calm side of things: There’s an Afternoon Tea over in East Nashville with promises of nature and warm beverages.
And if your family is looking for a little support and help through a difficult time of grieving, there are two classes focused on how to help our little ones understand and feel their way through tragedy.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Support Your Grieving Child
Alive Hospice in Nashville is hosting two free family webinars to support families after the Covenant School shooting. The webinars, which are called Support Your Grieving Child, on April 6 will “provide critical information and answer questions to help parents foster communication and connection with their children in the wake of loss.” There is a suggested $5 donation, but Alive Hospice says a donor has paid for these sessions. Advance registration is required.
Afternoon Tea
Most kids are out of school on Friday, and if you’re looking for a relaxing way to end the week, head down to Shelby Bottoms Nature Center to cozy up with a cup of tea. The event includes a selection of teas from High Garden Tea, including the Shelby Bottoms Blend. “We'll sip our tea as we look out from the porch or the windows and see what's going on in the park,” the event says. I feel more relaxed thinking about it.
Lebanon Easter Egg Hunt
The City of Lebanon is slated to host an Easter egg hunt for the community at Jimmy Floyd Center beginning at 10 a.m. on April 8. The event is for all ages.
Egg Hunt at FUMC Murfreesboro
At First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro, they’re hosting a GIANT Easter egg hunt. The event includes 10,000 eggs, a photo booth, bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals, a petting zoo and food trucks. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. and the massive hunt begins at 11 a.m.
Community Easter Egg Hunt at Plaza Mariachi
In Nashville, the Hispanic Family Foundation is having its own Easter Egg Hunt at Plaza Mariachi. In addition to the regular weekend happenings at the event space and community center, there will be live music and entertainment, contests and prizes. The fun begins at 1 p.m.
