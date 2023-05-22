It’s a real bring your snack and drink situation this week on our list of free and cheap activities for the family. There’s another chance to hit up Musicians Corner, which cannot be recommended enough as a family-friendly activity. Young kids can feel free at the park and parents can listen to some seriously good tunes. There’s always great food and folks and other people with wild youngins.
And there are two chances to hit up a movie in the park — one in downtown Nashville and another south of town in Smyrna. Over at Hadley Park, they’re trying to get the summer started right with a community festival called Come Together Day. And if you’re trying to beat the heat, there’s a free few hours of play at My Gym on May 26.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Musicians Corner
Nashville’s free concert series Musicians Corner began last weekend and continues on May 26 and 27 at Centennial Park. This weekend attendees can see Tristen, A Tribe of Horsman, Crys Matthews, Lillie Mae, Jacy Zay Denitia and more. Over five weeks, 12 shows will host dozens of artists each Friday from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. from May 19 to June 17. All shows are at Centennial Park and the vibe is extremely family friendly.
Movies in the Park
This summer from May 27 through Aug. 26, families are welcome to come out for movie screenings at Church Street Park near the downtown Nashville Public Library. The screening on May 27 will be Clifford The Big Red Dog, and various others are planned throughout the summer. There will be food and drink for purchase, but folks can also bring snacks and beverages from home to enjoy while watching the free film.
Come Together Day
Come Together Day is a free day of activities for the whole family. The event, which seeks to start the summer with a positive event for the community, will be held at Hadley Park. There will be food, bounce houses, local vendors, music and more. Comedian Mike Drew will also perform. There will be competitions with prizes throughout the day.
My Gym Open Play
On May 26, My Gym will host a free open play session. This event is best for kids aged 8 and under, and there will be “room to run and play, and lots of climbing obstacles.” Families should register their children ahead of time; parents do not need to register, but need to bring socks to wear in the facility.
Family Movie Night
Down at the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center Lawn, they’re hosting a free Family Movie Night. At this outdoor family movie night, they will be screening Minions: The Rise of Gru. Families should bring their own blankets, chairs, friends and snacks. There will also be lawn games beginning at 7:30 p.m. The movie will begin at around 8 p.m. when the sun goes down.
