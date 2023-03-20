We may not know from day to day what the weather will be like in Middle Tennessee, but we do know the end of March is full of outdoor events whose coordinators are likely praying for good weather.
We begin in Brentwood with a day for the trees, and there are wildflower hikes in the same area. In South Nashville, there’s an Easter egg hunt, and then you can head down the road for about 15 minutes to hear some engines roar at the local car museum. And in Franklin, we also try to get the family outside with the 7th Annual Kids Art Festival of Tennessee in Franklin. Pray for sun.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Brentwood Arbor Day Celebration
The 2023 Arbor Day Celebration is on March 25 at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. For two hours beginning at 11 a.m., vendors will be on hand to educate on trees and there will be giveaways. The Brentwood Tree Board is also slated to hand out free tree seedlings for the holiday, which began in 1875 to honor the outdoors and create “a better understanding of nature and the importance of protecting wildlife, planting and cultivating flowers, and setting and protecting trees,” according to the event.
Wildflower Hikes
On March 25 and throughout April, the Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary will host a two-hour Wildflower Hike each Saturday. The cost is $15 per hiker and is for teens and older. Connect with your older kids as the wildflowers bloom: An expert guide will help point out Blue-eyed Mary, Dutchman's Britches and Spring Beauty. This hike is moderately strenuous and includes hills.
South East Nashville Easter Egg Hunt
Over in Antioch, bring the kids to join in on the annual egg hunt and Easter celebration over near the old Hickory Hollow mall. The day includes an egg hunt for all ages, vendor booths, a character parade, live entertainment, inflatables and special prizes. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and time are staggered for the egg hunt from then on.
Start Your Engines!
Your family’s car lovers will be in heaven. At Lane Motor Museum on March 25, they’ll be having their Start Your Engines! event. The museum’s volunteers will start a different engine each half hour throughout the day — a very special occurrence considering it’s rare to see any of them started on any day at all. Kids under 5 are free and adults are $12.
Kids Arts Festival of Tennessee
In Franklin on March 25, the 7th Annual Kids Arts Festival of Tennessee will be happening at Pinkerton Park. The exhibit will show work from kids in grades kindergarten through 12th grade and performances will include everything from music to poetry to dance. The day is focused on the artistic contributions of young people — what a great way to spend a day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.