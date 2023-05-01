As May descends, festival season has kicked up. The first weekend in May offers chances at checking out some music, flower-crown-making, and early Mother’s Day celebrating.
JazzFest, a staple of the downtown festivals in Murfreesboro, is moving north, but still lining up a weekend full of free music. The May Day Festival at Capitol View offers the chance to dress up in some ‘70s attire. Over in Williamson County, there’s music from a community chorus and a Mom & Me event at the mall. And then there’s the Tennessee Craft Fair, which is the place to see the best of our state’s craft artists.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
JazzFest at The Fountains
JazzFest, which was formerly held in downtown Murfreesboro, is moving to The Fountains at Gateway on the northside of town. The free event includes music from school bands and professional players. It begins on Saturday, May 6 and runs through May 7, and the parking just has to be better in the new location.
Mom & Me
In Franklin on May 6, Cool Springs Galleria is hosting a Mother's Day Mom & Me celebration for moms and their children. Beginning at noon at the mural behind Sbarro in the mall, there will be several activities, including food, a braid and curl bar, mini makeovers, bracelet station, nail painting, kids DJ, a visit from Anna and Elsa and more. There’s also the chance to win a $400 gift basket full of goodies for mom and crew.
May Day Festival
Celebrate the arrival of spring at May Day Festival at Capitol View in downtown Nashville. The free event includes live music, street vendors, food trucks and more. This iteration is a ‘70s themed block party with music from Jenny Rae, Bella Rose, Dancing Divas & Dudes, Spazmatics, and Sorry, Peach. In addition to great tunes, the day will have a flower-crown-making activity booth, face painting, balloon animals, a hair-braiding station and May Day themed photo booths. Help the kiddos into their bell bottoms and pack them into the car.
Community Chorus Spring Concert
The Williamson County Community Chorus is hosting its Spring Concert 2023 on May 7 at 3 p.m. The show is at the Williamson County Enrichment Center and is free. Come hear what your neighbors are singing about.
52nd Annual Spring Tennessee Craft Fair
Tennessee Craft is hosting its 52nd Annual Spring Tennessee Craft Fair at Centennial Park. The longstanding fair includes artists from across the nation, who will exhibit their handmade crafts on the Great Lawn adjacent to the Parthenon. There, artists will showcase everything from clay, jewelry and leather to wood, glass and painting. The fair includes a tent just for kids that offers guided art activities made from everyday materials. The event is free.
