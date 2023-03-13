Is it our lucky week or are there just a lot of St. Patrick’s day free events around here? In this week’s batch of free and cheap outings, the theme is definitely green. You’ll find an Irish Fest party over at the Grand Ole Opry lawn. The fam can head out to find some wee green ones at Warner Parks. The kids are out this week, you’ll be itching by Friday to get them out anywhere. The public library has some options for how to fill your time until then and a St. Patrick’s Day gathering to cap it all off on Friday.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Spring Break Fun
Throughout the week of Spring Break, the Green Hills branch of the Nashville Public Library is hosting a spate of events to keep the kids busy. On Wednesday, they’ll host Crafty Creations, Thursday is Play Time and Friday, of course, there’ll be a St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt and some green-filled crafts.
Music City Irish Fest
On March 17, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day over at the Grand Ole Opry’s plaza. There’s a free celebration on the lawn, which will include music, games, food and drinks. The Grand Ole Opry’s shows that evening will also include some special Irish guests, but tickets must be purchased for those events.
Searching for Wee Folk on St. Paddy's Day
Warner Parks is asking that you wear your best green clothing on St. Patrick’s Day to search for Wee Folk in the forest. “Keep your eyes open as we parade together through the Nature Center campus and nearby trails. Admire all the shades of nature’s greenery. Look for anything tiny: inspect mosses, lichens, mushrooms, and wildflowers. Maybe you’ll even spot a leprechaun or fairy!” reads the description.
The Nashville Shakespeare Festival presents A Midsummer Night's Dream
On March 17, head over to the one place you might not get pinched for not wearing green. At 10:30 a.m., the Nashville Shakespeare Festival will perform a musical showing of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Madison branch of the Nashville Public Library.
Spring StoryWalk Reveal
On March 21, Warner Parks will unveil its newest StoryWalk® book. A StoryWalk combines a short, kid-friendly hike with panels of book pages to create a journey of reading for little ones. Throughout the walk, placards on the trail tell the stories, which swap out seasonally to keep the hike fresh.
