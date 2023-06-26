We're headed into the Fourth of July weekend, which means there’s plenty to do for the family in the realm of celebrating the USA. Our recommendation below is to keep on the edge of Nashville if you’re looking for a more calm time.
The Home Depot Kids Workshops offers a way for your kiddo to add to the array of things to do at your barbeques. Lucky Ladd Farms is inviting folks to do the watermelon crawl, and the new Mill Ridge Park has some gardening classes. Then there’s the summer event for all of our folks who love to be inside: Regal is offering $2 movies two days a week on select family films.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Home Depot Kids Workshop
Home Depot is hosting its first first Saturday Home Depot Kids Workshop at 9 a.m. on July 1. At this iteration of the event where kids learn how to use tools and build various items, kids will build a fireworks-themed bean bag toss game just in time for upcoming holiday parties.
Regal Summer Movie Express
Every Tuesday and Wednesday at Regal theaters across the area, your family can utilize the Regal Summer Movie Express. During the first show of the day, tickets are $2 and Regal Crown Members get 50 percent off of popcorn on Tuesdays. Movie offerings vary by location. Check your local theater for details.
Plant The Seed At Mill Ridge Park
Mill Ridge Park is hosting a series of interactive kids gardening classes partnering with Plant the Seed. The series offers six garden-based activities for kids aged 4-12 years old and their adults. Families will learn how to grow, care for, prepare and share fresh foods. The classes are outdoor and hands-on learning activities.
Watermelon Festival
On July 1, Lucky Ladd Farms is hosting a Watermelon Festival, and each attendee will get a free slice of watermelon. The day includes a splash zone, splash pad, bubble blast pool, water slides and more. There will also be a watermelon crawl contest and a watermelon eating contest.
Fourth of July Fireworks
Depending on where you are in Middle Tennessee, there’s sure to be some fireworks somewhere to impress the family. Unless you’re feeling adventurous, going downtown may be out of the question as a family — Brentwood’s bash the day of and Smyrna’s fireworks on July 1 instead of July 4 are sure to let you get out of traffic more quickly and without having to physically drag children back to your vehicle. YMMV.
